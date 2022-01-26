Crystal Hefner Weighs In on Explosive Allegations Against Husband Hugh

Watch : Crystal Hefner Talks Removing "Everything Fake" From Body

Crystal Hefner has weighed in on the explosive new TV series about her late husband, Hugh Hefner.

The 35-year-old model spoke out on Twitter to address some of the allegations in the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, which premiered Jan. 24.

She seemed to reference one of former Playboy bunny Holly Madison's claims in the documentary involving a stash of photos.

Onscreen, Madison said she was "afraid" to leave the Playboy Mansion, because Hugh allegedly had "a mountain of revenge porn waiting to come out." She said she thought about killing herself, but eventually found a new "sense of purpose" by starring on The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2009.

After the docuseries premiered, Crystal said that Hugh kept images of women.

While not mentioning the show directly, she tweeted, "I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison."

Crystal, who has also spoken out about feeling like the mansion was akin to a "prison," said that she got rid of Hugh's stash. "I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them," she shared. "They're gone."