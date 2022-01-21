Playboy Responds After Holly Madison Alleges She Was "Gaslit" in "Cult-Like" Mansion

Watch : "Secrets of Playboy" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Playboy has weighed in after former bunny Holly Madison made multiple allegations about her time in the Playboy Mansion.

In a sneak peek of the forthcoming docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, Holly shared, "The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit."

She said the stars were "expected" to think of publisher Hugh Hefner as "this really good guy."

Holly, who starred in The Girls Next Door with Hugh from 2005 to 2009, added, "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

"Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how easy it is to get so isolated from the outside world there," the 42-year-old author said. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."