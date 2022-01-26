Leah Messer Shares Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Jaylan Mobley After His Teen Mom Debut

During a recent interview with E! News, Teen Mom Family Vacation star Leah Messer gushed over her boyfriend. "He's like absolutely perfect,” she said.

Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF

Leah Messer just took a big step in her relationship.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star went Instagram official with Jaylan Mobley back in September, fans haven't seen the pair interact on the small screen—until now. During the Jan. 25 episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation, the reality star shared new insight into her romance via a casual FaceTime conversation.

"We have a life coach here and I'm trying not to be as guarded," she told Jaylan. "I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."

Jaylan replied, "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."

After consulting with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Leah felt comfortable inviting her boyfriend onto the trip. And yes, he's expected to stop by in upcoming episodes.

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"Dr. Cheyenne really helped out with letting my guard down and trusting him," Leah exclusively shared with E! News earlier this month. "Like, it's okay. He cares about you. He's showing up for you and let him and I was like okay."

"He's like absolutely perfect. I'm not going to lie," she continued. "He's just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another because he's just great." 

Earlier in the episode, Leah opened up to fellow cast member Ashley Siren about her trust issues. After being in relationships where cheating was involved, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted it was hard to fully trust men.

At the same time, she expressed just how special Jaylan has been to her. "The chemistry is there. The connection is there," she said. "We have a lot of fun together."

Keep scrolling for more photos of Leah and Jaylan. And mark your calendars for Teen Mom Family Vacation, airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Leeshia Lee
New Couple Alert

It's the photo that started it all! On Sept. 10, 2021, Leah Messer sparked romance rumors after posting a PDA photo with a mystery man. 

Leah Messer
XOXO

E! News later confirmed the special man now in Leah's life is West Virginia University grad student Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer
Meet the Kids

Leah has introduced Jaylan to her three kids including Alli, Gracie and Adalynn.

Leah Messer
Children Approved

"At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he'll be such a positive influence in my daughters' lives," Leah told Entertainment Tonight. "They love him, and that's what I needed to know before introducing them all."

Leah Messer
Exclusive

Things became official when the pair enjoyed a summer trip to Costa Rica. During one dinner, Jaylan asked Leah to be his girlfriend.

Leah Messer
Bright Future

"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I've honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah told ET. "I just want to stay present, patient and see where this will go. Time flies when you're having the best time of your life." 

