Leah Messer Shares Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Jaylan Mobley After His Teen Mom Debut

"Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF

Leah Messer just took a big step in her relationship.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star went Instagram official with Jaylan Mobley back in September, fans haven't seen the pair interact on the small screen—until now. During the Jan. 25 episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation, the reality star shared new insight into her romance via a casual FaceTime conversation.

"We have a life coach here and I'm trying not to be as guarded," she told Jaylan. "I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."

Jaylan replied, "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."

After consulting with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Leah felt comfortable inviting her boyfriend onto the trip. And yes, he's expected to stop by in upcoming episodes.