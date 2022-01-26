Heather Dubrow Gives Her Hilarious Take on the "Designer Vagina" Trend on Botched

The doctor is in...and so is his wife!
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow made a surprise appearance on tonight's all-new episode of Botched, as her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, wanted to introduce her to first-time patient Anakaliya.
A self-described "sexy vamptress," Anakaliya explained in a confessional that she's been 25 for the past 4,000 years.
"I love the look of vampires," she said. "They're very sensual, sexy, dark, mysterious creatures and their fangs are sexy. So I got some fangs."
That's not all she got, though. Over the years, Anakaliya's had four breast surgeries, an upper eyelid procedure, a rib removal and, much to Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's surprise, an operation with the goal of creating a "designer vagina."
Essentially, as Anakaliya tells the Botched docs, she wanted an accentuated camel toe.
"You wanna show the camel toe these days?" Dr. Dubrow replied. "Like, go with the toe?"
Pretty much.
Dr. Dubrow remained baffled—but unlike Dr. Nassif, he at least knew what a camel toe was—so he decided to FaceTime Heather and get her take on the supposed trend.
"Did you know that having a camel toe now is actually a thing?" Dr. Dubrow asked. "It's a fashion feature."
She wasn't buying it, responding, "To me, a camel toe is a UTI or a yeast infection waiting to happen."
Added the Real Housewife, "This is not fashion, this is fungi!"
"Well, you know what they say," Dr. Dubrow replied. "If you have a camel toe, you may have a 'fun guy.'"
Cue the awkward laughter.
Camel-toe-discourse aside, the real reason Anakaliya sought out the Botched docs was because one of her areolas was shifting to the right.
To fix this, Dr. Dubrow explained he'd have to remove skin on the inner portion of the areola and then move it over in the other direction.
However, "That's not a thing," he said. "It won't work."
Instead, Dr. Dubrow recommended that Anakaliya should remove the breast expanders she had put in, as "they're not designed to stay in forever."
"They will rupture because they're not made with the same thickness and testing standards as a real breast implant," he added, also noting, "Every time you put a needle in there, your chance of infection starts to go up."
Anakaliya wasn't exactly convinced, admitting in a confessional, "I'm very thankful the doctors gave me this information. I do take their opinions to value. But I'm probably gonna get another fill and see how my areolas react to that."
While Anakaliya didn't go under the knife, two other patients did! See their transformations below and hear their stories by watching the full episode of Botched here.