Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Arrested For Public Intoxication

Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend, according to TMZ.
The Country Strong actor reportedly taken into custody in Franklin County, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 22, and charged with the misdemeanor with his bond was set at $2,100, per the outlet. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that Hedlund was released on Sunday, Jan. 23. E! News has reached out to the office's media officer but has not heard back.
A rep for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.
The Tron: Legacy star's arrest occurred on the same day it was announced that he had broken up with his long-time girlfriend Emma Roberts. He also shares a one-year-old son, Rhodes Hedlund, with the actress.
As an insider exclusively told E! News, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."
However, this isn't the only legal trouble Hedlund has faced this week. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor was sued for negligence on Jan. 21 by Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, who alleged that he responsible for a head-on collision in Los Angeles almost two years earlier on Jan. 24, 2020.
In the suit, Venegas and Castillo claimed that Hedlund was "well past the legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration." They stated that Hedlund "knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep, a large ad heavy Sport Utility Vehicle."
"Despite knowing he was unfit to drive, Hedlund started his SUV and began driving down a busy street on a busy Friday night during the time when roads were still crowded and traffic was moderate," the lawsuit read. "Asif the excessive drunkenness and speeding were not enough, Hedlund also began weaving in and out of his lane, speeding and passing vehicles."
The mother and daughter said that Hedlund ran a solid red light that had been red for several seconds at approximately 50 mph, causing a "horrible head-on crash."
The actor was arrested for a DUI and arraigned in February 2020, where he was ordered by a judge to seek counseling, according to court records obtained by E! News.
"When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful," Hedlund's rep told E! News in November 2020, months after his arrest. "Today, he is in a solid and great place."