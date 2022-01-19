How Megan Thee Stallion Plans to “Represent for All My Hot Girls” in 2022

Although Megan didn't make any resolutions for this year, 2022 is already shaping up to be another one for the books. In fact, next month, the Grammy winner will be turning up the heat with her latest Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot Cheetos commercial teaser for the Super Bowl.

Megan dished about her upcoming TV spot, "It was a dope experience filming with the Flamin' Hot team and you know I put my Hot Girl twist on the commercial," she said. "I'm genuinely a fan of the brand and love chips, so it was an organic collaboration when we filmed. I'm so grateful to them for the opportunity and I'm just honored to be part of a Super Bowl commercial, especially as someone who grew up in Texas where football is everything."