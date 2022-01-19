How Megan Thee Stallion Plans to “Represent for All My Hot Girls” in 2022

As reigning queen of the hotties, Megan Thee Stallion is moving her mission way past the heat of one season.
As any fan of the chart-topping star knows, 2021 was quite a year for the award-winning rapper. She snagged three Grammy wins for her song "Savage," released a compilation album, Something for Thee Hotties, and landed an endless number of partnerships—all while earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Southern University. After a year like that, it's hard to imagine what Megan has in store for 2022 other than a little bit of rest, but as the musician tells E! News, she's simply looking forward to the future.
"I didn't make any specific resolutions for 2022," Megan says. "I just want to continue to be the best version of myself, represent for all my hot girls in 2022 and uplift my community."
And now that the 26-year-old is officially a college graduate, her plans to uplift her community will be even more hands-on.
"My plan was always to use my degree in Health Care Administration to open and manage assisted-living facilities in Houston," she said. "So I'm still committed to that goal and working through plans with my team. I want to create opportunities for young, hungry and passionate professionals to gain experience while also helping the community in my hometown."
Although Megan didn't make any resolutions for this year, 2022 is already shaping up to be another one for the books. In fact, next month, the Grammy winner will be turning up the heat with her latest Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot Cheetos commercial teaser for the Super Bowl.
Megan dished about her upcoming TV spot, "It was a dope experience filming with the Flamin' Hot team and you know I put my Hot Girl twist on the commercial," she said. "I'm genuinely a fan of the brand and love chips, so it was an organic collaboration when we filmed. I'm so grateful to them for the opportunity and I'm just honored to be part of a Super Bowl commercial, especially as someone who grew up in Texas where football is everything."
But, not to worry die-hard hotties—Megan's Super Bowl presence won't stop there: She'll be around for lots of the festivities leading up to the Feb. 13 game in Los Angeles.
"I can't wait to take part in all the weekend festivities for the Super Bowl," Megan tells E! News. "I had a blast when it took place in Miami a couple years ago, and I feel like the energy is going to be just as special in LA. It's one of the few events and experiences that can bring all the talented people from the worlds of music, sports, business and entertainment together. I just wish my Houston Texans were playing–hopefully next year!"
And because Megan is not one to rest on her laurels (or at all!), after the Super Bowl, she'll be busy prepping for this year's Coachella festival in April. But if you're looking for a sneak peek at the details, Megan is staying tight-lipped about her performance.
"You'll have to wait and see," she said. "But what I can say is that I'm really looking forward to delivering a special performance for my hotties. So many of my inspirations have performed at Coachella, so I'm really excited to have my opportunity to perform at such an iconic festival."
Like we said, Megan may not have any resolutions this year, but she's sure going to be busy for months (and years) to come.
Check out her Super Bowl teaser in the video above!
-Reporting by Brody Brown