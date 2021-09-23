Megan Thee Stallion Partners with Nike for a Fit Girl Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Attention, Hotties, "we are officially Nike Hotties," Megan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram. The rapper wrote, "I told y'all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I'm sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you."

Megan partnered with Nike and trainer Tara Nicolas to share a series of workouts on the NTC app, with Megan reminding the Hotties that it's not always easy to work out, remarking, "I like the fact that Hotties get to see me go through my struggle. It's realistic for you to want to give up. It's realistic for you to not want to eat this today. It's just really about discipline."

In addition to sharing her personal fitness journey, Megan shared her favorite Nike pieces. If a new pair of sneakers is the motivation you need to start your Fit Girl Fall, keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites from Megan's Nike looks including some fiery reds, leopard, and purple items that we are loving.