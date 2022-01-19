Real Housewives Star Dorit Kemsley Shares Her Amazon Must-Haves To Help You Reach Your 2022 Goals

We selected these products used by Dorit Kemsley because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Dorit is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Glow. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the ongoing pandemic, "stay connected to family," is a top priority for Dorit Kemsley in 2022. In a recent interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared, "My children are very close to their grandparents who live out of state and with their aunts and uncles too. That's why purchased Amazon Glow, which is an interactive projector and video calling device. It allows my kids to draw, play, and stay connected with their grandparents, aunts, and uncles."

The mother of two shared, "The really beautiful thing is that my kids, who are five and seven years old, have gravitated so naturally to this and navigate it so easily that they can teach their grandparents how to use it and they don't even need any help from me." Dorit explained, "It's such a joy for my parents since we are still living in this pandemic and they don't know when they will see the kids next. They can stay connected and close beyond the normal video call. They can stay on for hours playing games and learning."

In addition to her insights on Amazon Glow, Dorit shared her must-have Amazon products that she recommends to help you reach your goals in 2022.