Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Rock The Red Carpet at Fashion Show After Engagement

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Fashionable fiancés.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first official appearance as an engaged couple when they hit up the Dolce & Gabbana Men's F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy on Jan 15.

Turning heads on the red carpet, the Transformers star, 35, flaunted her killer figure in a black lingerie-inspired look which included a lace button-down tank top with a black bra underneath and low slung lace-up leather pants. She completed the vampy vibe with matching crystal encrusted belt and choker, a crystal embroidered handbag and black patent pump heels.

Not to be outdone, the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31 wore a black encrusted double-breasted suit with matching mock neck turtleneck from the Italian fashion house's newest collection. He accessorized the in-your-face outfit with matching gloves, zip-up Chelsea-style boots, a set of lip rings and a collection of silver earrings.

The rapper-turned-rocker (real name Colson Baker) also opened the fashion show with a music performance and walked the runway in a custom pearl encrusted double-breasted suit with spike studded detail.