Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Watch : Tiffany Haddish & Common SPLIT

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Georgia's Peachtree Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a "driver asleep at the wheel" at about 2:30 a.m.

"While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description," Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers told E! News, "and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence."

Further investigation led to Tiffany being arrested for driving under the influence, per police. The Girls Trip star, 42, was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

TMZ obtained records stating that she made her $1,666 bond and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m.

E! News reached out to her rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

In November, E! News reported that Tiffany, who will soon star in AppleTV+'s The Afterparty, had split with actor Common after one year of dating.

In December, he told Fox Soul about what led to the breakup.