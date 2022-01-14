Sex Toys So Chic You Can Leave Them on Your Bedside Table

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are few situations in this world that are as awkward as forgetting to hide your self-love toys when guests come over.

If you've ever found yourself in this situation, you probably wanted to pass out from overwhelming panic while thinking of logical explanations for your vibrator laying out in the open. Historically, sex toys have not been aesthetically pleasing, and they tend to give themselves away.

However, in recent years, not only has the conversation around sex toys become less taboo, but the products have become more discreet—to the point they can pass for a piece of home décor.

While we don't suggest you leave your collection on display 24/7, especially if your grandma frequents your place, we rounded up 14 sex toys that aren't as obvious. For the first time ever, you can tell your grandma to get her head out of the gutter!

For the self-love toys you can leave on your bedside table, scroll below!