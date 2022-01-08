KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

20 Productive Ways to Pass Time While Quarantining

Protect yourself and others while taking up a new hobby like knitting, journaling, learning a new language, or tapping into your inner child with throwback games and crafts!

By Emily Spain Jan 08, 2022 1:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the recent surge in Omicron cases, it's time to get comfortable spending more time at home...again.

Whether you're quarantining because you currently have COVID or have been exposed, you're probably bored and looking for engaging ways to pass the time. Let's face it: TikTok can only keep you entertained for so many hours, and that's saying a lot coming from us.

To keep you occupied while you recover, we rounded up 20 ways you can make the most out of your time at home. From learning a new language, knitting, Perler Bead kits and self-discovery workbooks to streaming services and audiobooks, these products might not make you feel 100% better, they'll cure your boredom.

Scroll below for your guide to a productive quarantine!

15 Books to Add to Your Reading List in January

Loopy Mango All You Knit My First Scarf DIY Knitting Kit

Take up a wholesome hobby like knitting while you're at home! This kit has everything you need to make your own thick merino wool scarf.

$84
$50
Nordstrom

Tennis Rebounder Tennis Trainer Kit

Chances are you might not have too many people wanting to play tennis with you if you have COVID or have been exposed. This tennis rebounder is a great way to get some fresh air and gentle exercise!

$20
Amazon

Perler Bead Kit

Who remembers making tons of Perler Bead creations when they were younger? We are pretty sure our mom is still finding those tiny colorful beads around the house years later. This kit is sure to make your inner child happy with 22,000 fuse beads, 100 full-size patterns, 20 pre-sorted colors & 4 big pegboards.

$38
$36
Amazon

Meer Portable Pico Full Color LED LCD Video Projector

If you are barred from entering the TV room in order to not expose other family members, get yourself one of these mini projectors to watch your favorite comfort shows or learn something new from a documentary.

$70
$47
Amazon

Peacock Subscription

Feel like you've watched everything? You're bound to find a show, movie or sports game on Peacock to keep you entertained! The streaming service has 40,000+ hours of movies and TV shows

$5-$10/Month
Peacock

Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things by Josh Clark

Start compiling interesting facts and stories you can tell at parties when you're better! From the history of facial hair to the psychology of being lost, this fascinating read covers everything you've always been curious about.

$28
$14
Amazon

Headspace Membership

Meditating is super rewarding, but it can be hard when you first start. Why can't I focus? Am I doing this right? Have I reached enlightenment? How much time has passed? These are all common thoughts to have as a beginner. Thankfully, Headspace's guided meditations will help you stay mindful and confident in your meditation practice.

$13/Month
Headspace

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nothing can cure boredom like a Nintendo Switch! Enjoy dozens of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or The Legend of Zelda and the convenience of on-the-go gaming.

$200
Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Scrabble Game

If you have a quarantine buddy, look no further than Scrabble! The classic game will keep you entertained and your mind busy.

$18
Amazon

After Party - 500-Piece Puzzle

Puzzles are always our go-to when we are bored! Piecework offers the coolest puzzles that you'll want to frame when you're finished.

$32
Piecework

Audible Subscription

Enjoy the world's largest selection of digital audiobooks and learn something new from the comfort of your bed! Even better, when you sign up for Audible Premium Plus, you can get up to two free audiobooks.

Sign Up @
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

It's probably a good idea to increase your fruit and vegetable intake whether you're sick or not. Use this affordable juicer to get creative  with your green juices and make all of the immunity shots your heart desires. 

$70
$65
Amazon

Babbel Language Learning Software (3-Month Subscription)

If you've always been wanting to learn a new language, quarantine is a great time to start. Thanks to Babbel, you can learn how to speak, write and read in Spanish, French, Italian and 11 other languages! Plus, lessons are only 10-15 minutes in length.

$27
Amazon

Get Untamed: The Journal by Glennon Doyle

Did Glennon Doyle's Untamed change your life, too? If so, you'll definitely want to check out the companion journal, which offers thought-provoking exercises, quotations from the NYT bestselling book, illustrations and coloring pages.

$20
$13
Amazon

You Fucking Got This : Motivational Swear Words Coloring Book

When in doubt, color it out! This hilarious book is filled with 30 curse word illustrations to help you feel a bit better about your situation.

$5
Amazon

Crayola Colored Pencils Adult Coloring Set (100 Count)

Of course you'll need tons of colors for your artistic endeavors! This 100-count set is the way to go.

$22
$15
Amazon

HBO Max Subscription

Thanks to HBO Max, you can binge-watch shows like Friends, SuccessionCurb Your Enthusiasm, And Just Like That or choose from thousands of movies to stay entertained!

Sign Up @
HBO Max

Homde Heated Electric Throw Blanket

This heated throw blanket is a must for your movie marathons! Choose from three warming settings and enjoy four hours of toasty bliss.

$68
$53
Amazon

FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

You can still glow in quarantine thanks to this variety pack of facial masks! Whether you're looking to hydrate, brighten or smooth your skin, there's a mask for that in this collection.

$16
$12
Amazon

MasterClass

Receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting pointers from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more with MasterClass.

 

$15/Month
MasterClass

Feeling inspired to try something new? Check out these products to make your New Year's resolutions attainable!

