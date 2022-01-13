The Chippendale Murder Series Just Got a New Casting Twist

After receiving his first SAG Awards nomination, The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett has been cast in a new series about the Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

Murray Bartlett has landed his next big role. 

E! News can confirm the White Lotus star has been cast in the Hulu series tentatively named Immigrant. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bartlett will portray Nick De Noia, who was Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee's business partner-turned-nemesis. Per the character description, De Noia is "a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who's certain he's God's gift to entertainment" and "the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men—and most of all, showbiz."

Kumail Nanjiani is stepping out of his Eternals costume and into a more casual fit to portray Banerjee, who opened the first Chippendales club in 1979. Women flocked to the male dance bar in droves, prompting Banerjee to expand his empire—with the help of De Noia.

However, their business relationship soured and Banerjee later hired a hitman to kill De Noia in 1987. Though it took many years of investigation, the FBI eventually arrested Banerjee, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and murder for hire in 1993.

In 1994, Banerjee committed suicide, just a day before his sentencing. Gilberto Rivera Lopez, the hitman who shot De Noia, was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The casting announcement comes on the heels of the 2022 SAG Award nominations. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens had the honor of revealing that Bartlett was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, alongside Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton, Ewan McGregor and Evan Peters.

This came as a slight surprise to TV viewers but not for the reason you'd expect. The White Lotus was technically a limited series when it initially premiered on HBO but the network later ordered a second season, just before the finale. 

Nonetheless, Murray's nomination was well-deserved, as evident in this next step in his career.

