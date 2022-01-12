2022 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

Watch : 2021 SAG Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 SAG Awards are drawing mixed reactions after snubbing a few big names.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram Live. It was a moment of much anticipation after the Golden Globe Awards went untelevised and unattended by their own nominees. As such, movie and TV fans are looking to the SAG Awards for their Academy Award predictions.

However, like with any award show, fans were dismayed to wake up and learn that their favorite stars were not nominated. Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez and Rachel Zegler were left out of the running in their respective categories, while shows like Insecure, Wandavision and Dickinson were ignored entirely.

On the other hand, some worthy newcomers got a nod from the SAG-AFTRA cardholders. Squid Game was nominated for Ensemble Cast and Yellowstone received its first major nomination too.