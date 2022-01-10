E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kanye “Ye” West Call Himself a “Genius” In First Look At jeen-yuhs

Watch a young Kanye West call himself a genius in a trailer for Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which premieres Feb. 16

Throw on your Yeezy hoodie and settle in, because we have a teaser to watch!

On Jan. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Kanye "Ye" West documentary that's been over 20 years in the making: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The documentary event, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and premiering Feb. 16, will be presented in three acts and is "an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," according to the official description. 

The teaser opens with Kanye in New York in 2002. "I got Coodie on the camera," the rapper says. "Rhymefest right there." 

"Me and Fest got into an argument in the car," he continues. "I feel like he disrespected me. Tried to say I wasn't a genius."

"But who are you to call yourself a genius?" Rhymefest responds. 

The clip continues with footage of Kanye in the studio performing alongside other musicians, including Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams. "Very rarely do you encounter self-contained people," Pharrell explains in the teaser. "This man can do everything himself. He livin' it."

Decoding Kanye West's Donda Album

Eager to experience jeen-yuhs early? Well, fans will have a special opportunity to see it on Feb. 10 when Act 1 (Vision) premieres in theaters nationwide for one day only.

All we have to say after watching this teaser? In the words of Kanye, "I need you to hurry up now 'cause I can't wait much longer."

Watch Kanye like you've never seen him before when the three-week event of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins Feb. 16 on Netflix.

