Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

While the annual televised broadcast was canceled amid controversy, the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were announced in a small ceremony. See who took home an award.

By Corinne Heller Jan 10, 2022 1:24 PMTags
Despite losing its annual televised ceremony amid controversy, the 2022 Golden Globes did have a number of winners.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association held a small ceremony at its usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., amid a global COVID-19 surge that has derailed many public gatherings. The event also came months after NBC, which has aired the ceremony since 1996, canceled its planned broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards following backlash over a lack of racial diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's voting members and other concerns about the group's ethics.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement to CNN days before the ceremony that "health and safety remain a top priority for the HFPA" and that there will be no audience or red carpet for the event. Last week, Variety reported that no celebrities agreed to take part in the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, while no TV outlet ended up broadcasting it.

In January 2021, amid the backlash, the HFPA voted in favor of a plan for inclusivity and reform. At the Golden Globes a month later, three group members took the stage to address the diversity issue, saying that "like in film and television, Black representation is vital" and that they "must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table."

Four months later, NBC issued a statement detailing that while "we continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," it couldn't be a quick fix. "Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

On Jan. 4, the HFPA said in a statement to Variety that its 2022 Golden Globes ceremony "will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions. The HFPA has financially supported important underserved organizations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry."

Here are the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy 
The Great
WINNER: Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Television Series—Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
WINNER: Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jaeSquid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar SyLupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicolas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture—Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
WINNER: West Side Story

Best Director—Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Dennis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up 
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA 
WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
WINNER: Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero 
Parallel Mothers

Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Song—Motion Picture
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," Respect
WINNER: "No Time to Die," No Time to Die

Best Original Score—Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

