Looking Back on Bob Saget's Most Memorable—and Funniest—Roles Ever

Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. In his memory, look back at a few of his greatest roles on shows like Full House, Raising Dad and more.

Watch: Bob Saget Reacts to Final Season of "Fuller House"

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Bob Saget.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the actor and comedian was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes in Florida on Sunday, Jan. 9. He was 65 years old.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes for a "man down call" and responded just after 4:00 p.m. Upon their arrival, the sheriff's office continued, they found a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room. 

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's office shared in a tweet. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has no information on Saget's cause of death and that the Medical Examiner's Office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of his passing. 

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Saget had performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Jan. 8 as part of his standup tour. "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," he wrote on Instagram before his passing on Jan. 9. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

He then added, "A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung," he added. "And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s--t. Peace out." 

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters, Lara SagetAubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget, whom he welcomed with his ex Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family said in a statement to NBC. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Over the years, fans watched Saget appear in a number of stand-up specials, host shows like America's Funniest Home Videos and star on sitcoms like Full House. In his memory, here's a look back at a few of his best roles. 

Full House

From 1987 to 1995, Saget starred on Full House. He played Danny Tanner, a widowed father who has his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) move in to help him raise his three daughters: D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen).

After the news broke, Stamos took to Twitter to mourn Saget's death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he wrote. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Saget also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. "We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great @bobsaget," the show's official Twitter account wrote in a tribute. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."

Raising Dad

Danny Tanner wasn't the only fatherly role Saget played. From 2001 to 2002, Saget portrayed Matt Stewart, a widowed dad who raises his daughters Sarah (Kat Dennings) and Emily (Brie Larson) with some assistance from his father (Jerry Adler) and is also a teacher at Sarah's high school.

"I'm speechless," Dennings wrote on Instagram. "Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace."

How I Met Your Mother

From 2005 to 2014, Saget served as the narrator on How I Met Your Mother and provided the voice of Josh Radnor's character Ted Mosby in the future.   

During a 2014 interview with Larry King, Saget said "it was a beautiful thing to have been involved in it" and recalled being offered the role while he was working on a play in New York.

"I did it immediately because I read it and it was a love letter. It was a relationship show," he said. "And it's been an amazing thing that I forget, people say, 'I love your show.' I say, 'Well, it's their show 'cause they're the most talented actors that made this happen.'" 

Entourage

While he wasn't a regular member of the cast, Saget did make a few cameos on Entourage, including in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2015 episodes. He also made brief appearances on other shows, including a 2018 episode of Shameless.

Surviving Suburbia

Saget played Steve Patterson on the 2009 sitcom Surviving Suburbia. The show followed the lives of Steve, his wife Anne (Cynthia Stevenson) and their children Henry (Jared Kusnitz) and Courtney (Genevieve Hannelius) and their dynamic with their neighbors.

Bob Saget: That's What I'm Talkin' About

Over the years, Saget starred in a number of stand-up specials, including Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017) and Bob Saget: That Ain't Right (2007). His 2013 special, Bob Saget: That's What I'm Talkin' About, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category.

Fuller House

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner on the spinoff series Fuller House. The show followed D.J., now an adult and recent widow, as she raises her three sons with her sister Stephanie and BFF Kimmy (Andrea Barber). The show ended in 2020.

"I don't know what to say," Bure tweeted. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

