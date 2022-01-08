Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

Watch : Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

For Sadie Robertson, 2022 hasn't been all that it's quacked up to be.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the Duck Dynasty star and author, 24, posted on Instagram a cute clip of her daughter, Honey James, and husband Christian Huff smiling and playing together.

The post's caption, however, wasn't as adorable as its image. Sadie announced that since the start of the year, she came down with "flurona," a combination of coronavirus and the flu, and also discovered that rats had settled in her family's home while they were away.

"Tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting!" Sadie wrote. "It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes)."

Sadie's illness comes just four months after her daughter Honey, who was born last May, was hospitalized for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). She later made a full recovery.

"It was really sad and a lot to walk through," Sadie told E! News in October. "but I'm very grateful we're on the other side."