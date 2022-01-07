Julia Fox Tells All on "Instant Connection" With Kanye "Ye" West as They Pose For Steamy Pics

According to Julia Fox, she and Kanye "Ye" West had an "instant connection."
The Uncut Gems star, who has been spotted hanging out with Ye in Miami and New York, is ready to tell her side of the story.
"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6 for Interview magazine. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
As part of the article, she and Ye posed for a PDA-packed photo shoot, where they were seen kissing while up against the wall of a hallway.
Another shot, taken at an apparent fashion fitting, showed Julia straddling on top of the rapper. Ye's arm was on her back as they appeared to lock lips. She donned a denim jacket and washed out jeans, while he was in all-black with his leather jacket strewn to the side.
See all the pics of their "Date Night" shoot here.
In the article, Julia, 31, went on to describe their night out in the Big Apple, which included tickets to Broadway and a shopping surprise.
"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she said. "Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."
She continued, "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."
The night didn't end there. As E! News previously reported, the couple was seen heading to the same hotel. Julia explained, "After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time."
As for her reaction? "I was so surprised," the No Sudden Move actress gushed. "Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."
Ye was also spotted out in Miami with artist Audri Nix on Jan. 4 before his NYC date with Julia.
Despite the multiple outings, a source told E! News this week that the Donda singer isn't serious about the women he's been seeing.
"The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is," the source said.
The insider noted that Ye has "not given up" on estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last February and recently enjoyed a vacation to the Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson. "Kim is still the only one [Ye] truly wants to be with," per the source. "She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together."
