Julia Fox Tells All on "Instant Connection" With Kanye "Ye" West as They Pose For Steamy Pics

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Still Wants "Soulmate" Kim Kardashian Back

According to Julia Fox, she and Kanye "Ye" West had an "instant connection."

The Uncut Gems star, who has been spotted hanging out with Ye in Miami and New York, is ready to tell her side of the story.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6 for Interview magazine. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

As part of the article, she and Ye posed for a PDA-packed photo shoot, where they were seen kissing while up against the wall of a hallway.

Another shot, taken at an apparent fashion fitting, showed Julia straddling on top of the rapper. Ye's arm was on her back as they appeared to lock lips. She donned a denim jacket and washed out jeans, while he was in all-black with his leather jacket strewn to the side.