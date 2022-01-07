21 Ways To Wear The Velvet Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Celebs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There is just something so luxurious about velvet. Whether you go all out with a full-on velvet ensemble or if you go for a velvet accent with your shoes, bag, or another accessory, it's easy to incorporate velvet into your wardrobe. Just take a cue from some of your favorite celebs.

Kim Kardashian has been wearing a ton of velvet recently, usually opting for the catsuits or a blazer with matching trousers. Hailey Bieber opted for a catsuit recently as well. Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Rachel Lindsay, and Kyle Richards, recently rocked velvet blazers too. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman accessorized with velvet hair ribbons. Rihanna wore a blue, velvet shirt.

Ariana Grande wore black, velvet platform heels for a taping of The Voice. Kyle Richards got the velvet shoe memo too, wearing a green pair of loafers. And if you want to really glam it up, go all out with a velvet dress like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Julianne Hough, Lady Gaga, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Jessica Alba have. If you're loving the velvet looks and you want to incorporate it into your own wardrobe, check out some of our favorite pieces below.