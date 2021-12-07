All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Men Tell All Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Last week on The Bachelorette, we saw Michelle Young meet the families of her final four suitors. At the end of the episode, she sent home Rodney Mathews, leaving Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones as the final three men vying for her heart. The next time we see those three will be for the Fantasy Suite dates portion, but before that we have the Men Tell All episode.
The Bachelorette hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are on hand to to ask the questions that are on all our minds and Michelle will reunite with 20+ men that she recently broke up with. For most people, that would be so awkward, but Michelle always manages to handle every situation with grace... and impeccable style. As much as we love the MTA episode, it does mean that our TV screens won't have as many fashion moments (unfortunately).
Nevertheless, Michelle, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn went all out with some rose-worthy looks for the special episode. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the fashion moments from the sit-down.
The woman of hour was radiant in a yellow velvet dress. Michelle's mini dress has a high neckline and lots of ruching detail throughout. She paired the mini with some nude, stiletto sandals.
Alexandre Vauthier Ruched Velvet Mini Dress
This yellow mini dress has so much detail and a simple elegance at the same time. The Alexandre Vauthier velvet dress has a sophisticated high neckline, long sleeves, a ruched bodice, and gathered waste. Who says you can't wear bright colors in winter? This yellow dress is anything but mellow.
Christian Louboutin Slingback Stiletto Sandal
Yes, these red bottoms are a splurge for most of us, but you can pair these nude stilettos with so many different outfits to get the most out of your investment.
Kaitlyn also rocked velvet for the evening, also opting for a long-sleeve dress with some ruching. She opted some classic, nude high heels.
Ronny Kobo Valkyrie Asymmetric Velvet Maxi Dress
This dress is perfect for the holiday season. It's a neutral take on the conventional holiday green, and you can just never go wrong with velvet in the winter. The dress has a very high slit at one leg, a ruched waist, and a cut-out keyhole at the front.
Stuart Weitzman Women's Nudist Curve 100 Sandals
Again, these shoes a splurge for most of us, but a timeless, nude high heel is always useful to have in your wardrobe.
Ruched mini dresses with neutral high heels was definitely the vibe for the night. Tayshia wore a zip-up, ruched mini dress in orange, paired with some sky-high heels.
A.L.C. Nolan Ruched Mini Dress
Orange you loving this dress? You can adjust the neckline with the zipper and you can also customize the ruching with the adjustable side ties. This long-sleeve bodycon dress falls just above the knee and it's a definite head turner.
Schutz Josseana Sandal
This heel has a transparent strap at the toes and an adjustable tie at the ankles. This shoe is minimalist, yet unusual at the same time. These heels also come in black, nude, and ivory at Bloomindale's.
In case you missed it, here are the fashion details from Episode 6 of Michelle's season of The Bachelorette.