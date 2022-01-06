Kanye "Ye" West Feels Other Women Are a "Distraction" From "Soulmate" Kim Kardashian

Though it may appear that both Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian have moved on, the rapper is still fighting for his marriage.
Just this week, Ye was spotted in Miami with Puerto Rican artist Audri Nix, including a meetup on Jan. 4, followed by a night out on Broadway with actress Julia Fox in New York City in the evening.
Despite the optics, "Kanye has not given up on Kim," a source tells E! News exclusively.
"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider shares.
Although it seems he's enjoying their company, the insider says, "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."
The source added, "Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with."
After Kim filed for divorce in February, Ye struck up a romance with model Irina Shayk, though they reportedly split after two months. "Kanye felt inspired by her [Irina] and liked being around her energy. It was never a relationship or going to be serious," a second source previously told E! News.
As for his latest flame, a third source noted that Ye wasn't "overly affectionate" with Julia during their Jan. 4 outing to see Slave Play on Broadway.
"They touched down and went straight to the theater," the third insider explained, adding that the pair dined at Carbone afterward. "They left Carbone a few hours later and went back to the same hotel."
In recent weeks, Ye has both purchased a house across the street from Kim and publicly vowed to "restore" his marriage to the reality star. "I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation," he said in November of being close to "my wife and my kids."
In the meantime, Kim has been enjoying a vacation of her own with her new love. She and comedian Pete Davidson, who struck up a relationship after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, took to the Bahamas for a post-New Year's getaway. Their relationship is said to be getting "very serious," according to a separate insider.
