HBO Max Pulls Chris Noth from And Just Like That Finale

Watch : Chris Noth Dropped By Talent Agency After Sexual Assault Allegations

Warning: season finale spoilers ahead!

Au revoir, Mr. Big.

In the season premiere of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) said goodbye to the love of her life Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after he suffered a fatal heart attack. And though Noth was set to appear in a flashback scene during the season finale, the footage will not air, according to TVLine.

HBO Max's decision to scrap this scene, which Parker and Noth filmed together in Paris, comes three weeks after numerous sexual assault allegations were made against Noth. Following the allegations, in which the actor denies, Noth was both dropped from his talent agency and fired from his role on CBS' The Equalizer.

In the Feb. 3 season finale, Carrie travels to Paris' Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big's ashes into the Seine River. The episode was set to include a fantasy scene in which Big appears to Carrie on the bridge.

Fans of the original series may recall that the Pont des Arts has sentimental value to the couple, as that is where Big finally told Carrie she was "the one" in season six.