E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Unearths 17-Year-Old Throwback Photos of Sisters in Cabo

To celebrate the New Year, Kourtney Kardashian revealed old photos of her family on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2005. See the nostalgic snaps below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 04, 2022 11:50 PMTags
Kim KardashianVacationKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesMexicoKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

Nothing like reminiscing about your Mexican vacation to take your mind off things.

Kourtney Kardashian took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday, Jan. 4, by revealing photos of her family's 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The sunny images showed her and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian enjoying some quality time together, along with a pool moment with mom Kris Jenner and friend Allison Statter. At the time, the sisters would have been about 26, 25 and 21 years old.

While it may not be Cabo, Kourtney enjoyed a more recent trip to the beach with daughter Penelope Disick, 9, son Reign Disick, 7, and fiancé Travis Barker. She posted a family snapshot of the group in the sand at sunset, with both Kourt and Travis wearing ski masks that seemed to double as disguises and cozy accessories.

She and Travis got in some more beach time last week, when they went back to Montecito, Calif., where the rocker proposed to her last year. During their visit, the pair savored a candlelit dinner at Oliver's of Montecito and pasta at Tre Lune Ristorante.

photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

A source recently told E! News that the Poosh founder has been "relaxed" about planning her wedding ceremony, and that Travis "lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

See all the throwback photos of the Kardashians in Cabo below.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Sisterly Love

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian embrace in old throwback photos from 2005.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Inside Jokes

Kourtney and Khloe crack up during their Mexican vacation.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Sunbathing

Kourtney is picture-perfect while chilling on a chaise lounge and reading a magazine.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Pool Time

Kourtney Kardashian joins mom Kris Jenner and family friend Allison Statter for a dip.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Strike a Pose

Kim and Kourtney pose in front of a mural with their mom Kris, who donned dangling earrings and a tan top.

kourtneykardash / Instagram
Can't Come to the Phone Right Now

Kourtney holds up her phone while sunbathing under some umbrellas. 

Trending Stories

1

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

2

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

3

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

4
Breaking

Tristan Thompson Apologizes After Paternity Test Confirms Third Child

5
Exclusive

Vicki Lawrence Reveals Betty White's "Sweet and Loving" Last Words

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Unearths 17-Year-Old Pics of Sisters in Cabo

Exclusive

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend Revealed

Alessandra Ambrosio and More Stars Giving Us Vacation Envy in 2022

What Does Adam Levine Look Like Without Tattoos? See For Yourself

Exclusive

Clayton Echard Addresses Awkward Bachelor Premiere Departures

15 Amazing Products That Will Help You Stay Zen in the New Year

Update!

Nirvana Gets Child Pornography Case Dismissed Over Baby on Album Cover