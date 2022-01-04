All the Fashion Details From The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After a short, week-long break, Bachelor Nation has something to watch again. Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor kicked off tonight with a new host, Jesse Palmer, and 30-something women vying for Clayton's heart. Night one is all about first impressions, limo exits, interesting backstories, and, of course, the fashion.

The women dressed to the nines when they arrived at The Bachelor mansion. Most of them wore long gowns, and someone killed it in a bathing suit. There were so many great looks from the first night. If any of these outfits got your first impression rose, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to.

We will update this throughout the episode. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy fashions from Free People, Revolve, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Macy's, Dillards, Shopbop, Nookie, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Wolf & Badger, and Couture Candy.