Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Meet the Oppenheim Group Realtor Competing on The Bachelor

Two of our favorite reality shows in one? Count us in! See which Oppenheim Group real estate agent will appear on season 26 of The Bachelor ahead of its Jan. 3 premiere.

Watch: Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Kate Gallivan is spending some time in a mansion she won't be selling.

On Dec. 15, ABC announced the list of contestants who will be vying for Clayton Echard's heart on season 26 of The Bachelor, which premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC. And after some investigation, Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office found out that one of the contestants, Kate, actually works for the Oppenheim Group, the realty estate brokerage featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

"Kate from Clayton's upcoming season of the Bachelor works for the Oppenheim Group?!," the podcasters tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset?"  Nice detective work ladies! 

Though her official ABC bio didn't say which particular company she worked for, it did mention that she had "a great job with one of Los Angeles' top real estate firms."

This may take the win for "Best Crossover of the Year," and 2022 hasn't even started yet! 

photos
The Bachelor Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

On the Oppenheim Group's website, the firm describes the 32-year-old agent as "a Nashville native [who] moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment at CAA. The fast-paced, high-pressure environment at the agency, coupled with juggling multiple clients, translated seamlessly to Real Estate in 2016, where she has been thriving ever since."

The description continues, "Attention to detail, effective communication, and a positive attitude is her recipe for success. When she's not out in the field, you can find her attending to a different recipe — homemade cinnamon rolls. Besides being a queen in the kitchen, Kate also knows her way around all of the shopping, dining, hiking, and entertainment experiences that LA has to offer."

ABC

And the cherry—or watermelon—on top? "Kate once went on a date with Harry Styles, and if you ask her for details, she'll tell you all about it." This girl is truly out here living our dreams. 

While we wait to see how Kate and Clayton hit it off when The Bachelor premieres Jan. 3 on ABC, scroll through the list below to see which other contestants will be joining Clayton this season

ABC
Cassidy

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Executive Recruiter

ABC
Claire

Age: 28

Hometown: Virgina Beach, VA

Profession: Spray Tanner

ABC
Daria

Age: 24

Hometown: New Haven, Conn.

Profession: Law Student

ABC
Eliza

Age: 25

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Profession: Marketing Manager

ABC
Elizabeth

Age: 32

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Profession: Real Estate Advisor

ABC
Ency

Age: 28

Hometown: Burbank, Calif.

Profession: Sales Manager

ABC
Gabby

Age: 30

Hometown: Denver, CO

Profession: ICU Nurse

ABC
Genevieve

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Bartender

ABC
Hailey

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Profession: Pediatric Nurse

ABC
Hunter

Age: 28

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C

Profession: Human Resources Specialist

ABC
Ivana

Age: 31

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

Profession: Bar Mitzvah Dancer

ABC
Jane

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Social Media Director

ABC
Jill

Age: 26

Hometown: Scituate, R.I.

Profession: Architectural Historian

ABC
Kate

Age: 32

Hometown: Lake Hollywood, Calif.

Profession: Real Estate Agent 

ABC
Kira

Age: 32

Hometown: Philadelphia, P.A.

Profession: Physician

ABC
Lindsay D.

Age: 27

Hometown: Jacksonville, F.L.

Profession: Neonatal Nurse

ABC
Lyndsey W.

Age: 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Profession: Industrial Sales Representative

ABC
Mara

Age: 32

Hometown: Entrepeneur 

Profession: Collingswood, N.J.

Marlena

Age: 30

Hometown: Gainesville, F.L

Profession: Former Olympian

 

ABC
Melina

Age: 27

Hometown: West Hollywood, Calif.

Profession: Personal Trainer

ABC
Rachel

Age: 25

Hometown: Clemont, F.L.

Profession: Flight Instructor

ABC
Rianna

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Profession: Registered Nurse

ABC
Salley

Age: 26

Hometown: Charlottesville, V.A.

Profession: Spinal Surgery Robot Operator

ABC
Samantha

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Profession: Occupational Therapist

ABC
Sarah

Age: 23

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Profession: Wealth Management Advisor

ABC
Serene

Age: 26

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Profession: Elementary School Teacher

ABC
Sierra

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Profession: Yoga Instructor

ABC
Susie

Age: 28

Hometown: Virgina Beach, V.A.

Profession: Wedding Videographer

ABC
Teddi

Age: 24

Hometown: Highland, Calif. 

Profession: Surgical Unit Nurse

ABC
Tessa

Age: 26

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Profession: Human Resources Specialist

