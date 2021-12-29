Meet the Oppenheim Group Realtor Competing on The Bachelor

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Kate Gallivan is spending some time in a mansion she won't be selling.

On Dec. 15, ABC announced the list of contestants who will be vying for Clayton Echard's heart on season 26 of The Bachelor, which premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC. And after some investigation, Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office found out that one of the contestants, Kate, actually works for the Oppenheim Group, the realty estate brokerage featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

"Kate from Clayton's upcoming season of the Bachelor works for the Oppenheim Group?!," the podcasters tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset?" Nice detective work ladies!

Though her official ABC bio didn't say which particular company she worked for, it did mention that she had "a great job with one of Los Angeles' top real estate firms."

This may take the win for "Best Crossover of the Year," and 2022 hasn't even started yet!