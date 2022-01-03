E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Ahead of the final-season premiere of Black-ish Jan. 4 on ABC, the cast shares what's to come in an E! News exclusive interview and featurette. Plus, they reveal a jaw-dropping guest star.

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season

Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish.

The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.

While Anthony (Dre) says the characters are "going to wrap up [season eight] in a nice little bow and hand it to the public," the cast seems like they're having as hard of a time saying farewell to the Johnson family as we are. 

"Ending a show is hard." Tracee (Bow) shares in the clip. "I've spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It's the longest relationship I've had."

Though it's difficult, Yara says they're happy with the outcome of the season. "Walking in saying that we get to close it out in a way that feels good to us and in a way that honors the past eight years of work is such a great opportunity," she explains.

 In fact, Black-ish is going big before it goes home.

"In true Black-ish style we have special occasions, Black-ish guests. We have everything, some crazy story lines coming up," Marcus (Andre Jr.) reveals. One particularly impressive guest? None other than former-First Lady Michelle Obama. Talk about starting off with a bang!

 

ABC

In the season premiere, "Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election)," according to the episode description. "Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion."

Well, Black-ish definitely gets our vote for most anticipated season premiere

The final season of Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC.

