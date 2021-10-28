How Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feels About Black-ish Ending

All good things must come to an end, and ABC's hit-sitcom Black-ish is no exception.
During the past seven years, Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, has brought us relatable family moments that are almost too real, lots of laughs and two spin-off shows, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. From Zoey Johnson going off to college, to the evolution of Bow and Dre's marriage, viewers have been able to watch the Johnson family grow over the course of the last near decade from the comfort of their living rooms.
In a Harper's Bazaar interview, Ross reflected on her time on Black-ish, as the critically acclaimed series will come to an end after season eight. This means the TV actress must say goodbye to her character, Rainbow Johnson. So how does she really feel about the farewell season?
"I'm ready for it to be the end, and also it's going to be really hard," Ross said in the interview. "I mean, eight years we've watched the TV kids grow up."
The past several years have given Ross more than just the chance to watch "Anthony's beard do tons of different things," as she quipped in the interview. For instance, the Black-ish leading lady nabbed a Golden Globe win in 2017 for her work on the show.
"I found my voice," Ross noted. "It came before, but I really started using it during Black-ish."
Though this goodbye may be hard for Ross and us here at E! News, we've been bracing ourselves for the end ever since Black-ish creator Kenya Barris broke the news in May that season eight would be the show's last.
"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for," Barris wrote on Instagram at the time. "It is both exciting and bittersweet to share that Black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH and FINAL SEASON."
As for when viewers can expect the final season of Black-ish? The show is slated to return to ABC in January 2022.