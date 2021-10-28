People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feels About Black-ish Ending

Tracee Ellis Ross discussed the bittersweet ending of ABC's Black-ish in the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Find out what she had to say about the show's upcoming final season.

By Jillian Fabiano Oct 28, 2021 6:24 PMTags
TVCelebritiesTracee Ellis RossAnthony AndersonYara ShahidiBlack-ish
Watch: Tracee Ellis Ross Gushes Over Second "Black-ish" Emmy Nom

All good things must come to an end, and ABC's hit-sitcom Black-ish is no exception.

During the past seven years, Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, has brought us relatable family moments that are almost too real, lots of laughs and two spin-off shows, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. From Zoey Johnson going off to college, to the evolution of Bow and Dre's marriage, viewers have been able to watch the Johnson family grow over the course of the last near decade from the comfort of their living rooms.

In a Harper's Bazaar interview, Ross reflected on her time on Black-ish, as the critically acclaimed series will come to an end after season eight. This means the TV actress must say goodbye to her character, Rainbow Johnson. So how does she really feel about the farewell season?

"I'm ready for it to be the end, and also it's going to be really hard," Ross said in the interview. "I mean, eight years we've watched the TV kids grow up."

photos
Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks

The past several years have given Ross more than just the chance to watch "Anthony's beard do tons of different things," as she quipped in the interview. For instance, the Black-ish leading lady nabbed a Golden Globe win in 2017 for her work on the show.

"I found my voice," Ross noted. "It came before, but I really started using it during Black-ish."

ABC

Though this goodbye may be hard for Ross and us here at E! News, we've been bracing ourselves for the end ever since Black-ish creator Kenya Barris broke the news in May that season eight would be the show's last.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for," Barris wrote on Instagram at the time. "It is both exciting and bittersweet to share that Black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH and FINAL SEASON." 

As for when viewers can expect the final season of Black-ish? The show is slated to return to ABC in January 2022. 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

3

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

4

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

5

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

Latest News

See Team USA's 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Outfits

Lorne Michaels Weighs in on Will Ferrell's SNL Legacy

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes' Diss Over Gregg's Funeral

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

How Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feels About Black-ish Ending

You Need to Hear Penn Badgley’s Chilling Narration on This Fan's Video

See 90 Day Fiancé Star Debbie Johnson's Fiery Makeover