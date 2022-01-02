Kanye "Ye" West Spends Time With Actress Julia Fox in Miami

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he said. "But at the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together."

Kim, who at the time had begun dating Davidson, did not comment on his remarks.

Later in November, on the day before Thanksgiving, Ye visited the L.A. Mission homeless shelter and charity and said in a speech, "Now it's time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It's all about restoring the family. This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to work out and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids."

Ye continued, "That's right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."