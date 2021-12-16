Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria.
The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.
After all, Ye has publicly pleaded to reconcile his relationship with Kim Kardashian, calling her his "wife" and asking her to "run right back to me" in recent weeks.
"Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back," says the source. "Kanye likes Vinetria's company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him."
According to the insider, "They aren't exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out," adding that "it's a great distraction for Kanye" at the moment.
Last month, a separate insider close to Ye shared similar sentiments, telling E! News at the time that he was "interested" in Vinetria but they weren't "seriously dating right now."
"He likes having her around and loves the company," the second source shared about the two, who met through mutual friends in the fashion industry. "Kanye's not committed to one person right now."
These days, as the first source explains, Ye "will do anything to win Kim back," however, "deep down, he knows it's not going to happen."
Since filing for divorce in February, Kim has made it clear that she's moved on from the "Jesus Is King" rapper.
For one, the 41-year-old reality TV star started dating comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in November, with another source close to Kim telling E! News at the time, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."
Just this week, Kim's lawyer stated in court documents obtained by E! News that she "has no desire to reconcile" with Ye.
"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," the documents read. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."
Additionally, Kim is asking the court to let her change her marital status to legally single, alleging that Ye and his lawyers have been "non-responsive" in her attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution."
Another sign she's ready for a fresh start? The SKIMS founder is also requesting to drop "West" from her surname.
E! News previously reached out to Kim and Ye's lawyer for comment.
Despite Kim's plans to move on, she and Ye have continued to show support for each other and have been committed to co-parenting four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.