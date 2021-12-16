Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria.

The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.

After all, Ye has publicly pleaded to reconcile his relationship with Kim Kardashian, calling her his "wife" and asking her to "run right back to me" in recent weeks.

"Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back," says the source. "Kanye likes Vinetria's company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him."

According to the insider, "They aren't exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out," adding that "it's a great distraction for Kanye" at the moment.