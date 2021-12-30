E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Serena Williams Twin With Daughter Olympia in Adorable Dancing Video

Serena Williams' 4-year-old daughter Olympia stole the spotlight in an adorable video that showed the mother-daughter duo in matching ballerina outfits.

By Allison Crist Dec 30, 2021 7:24 PMTags
Celeb KidsSerena WilliamsCelebrities
Watch: Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

Game, set, match...ing outfits!

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30 to share an adorable video starring none other than her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis superstar was also in the short clip captioned "My morning," but as Olympia went on to show off her sweet dance moves, even Serena had to admit that her little one was stealing the show. 

"Wait, I don't need to be in the camera," she told Olympia with a smile as she backed out of the frame. "You've got too much pizzazz, man."

Making the video even more precious was the fact that the mother-daughter duo had on matching ballerina outfits with their white tops, pink skirts and thanks to an Instagram filter, identical sunglasses. 

Serena and Olympia are known to often mimic each other's style, whether they're on the tennis court or red carpet. Just last month, the pair rocked matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles.

photos
Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Prior to the premiere of the film—which is based on the true story of Serena and her sister Venus Williams' childhood—the mom and daughter sported matching swimsuits while on a beach vacation. On another occasion, they donned similar pink outfits, with Serena's sweatshirt reading, "Mama," and Olympia's, "I got it from my Mama."

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Garner Almost Light her "Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking

2

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder

3

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Olympia, their first child together, on September 1, 2017. Two months later, they married with a star-studded guest list including, BeyoncéEva LongoriaKelly RowlandAnna Wintour and Kim Kardashian.

Today, Olympia's already following in her mom's footsteps. The little one began tennis lessons in October 2020, and while Serena's made it clear that she doesn't "force tennis" on her, it seems as though she genuinely loves the sport.

"She has a little tiny Wilson racket and she always says, 'Tennis, tennis!'" Williams told InStyle. "I'm like, I just finished training, the last thing I want to do is play tennis, but I can't say no to her!"

See more of Olympia by scrolling through the below gallery.

AbbVie/UBRELVY
Cutest Co-Stars

AbbVie spokesperson Serena Williams teamed up with her daughter Olympia for a new campaign. The behind-the-scenes moments are quite the hit. 

Instagram
Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Instagram
Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Snapchat / Serena Williams
Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Instagram
Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Instagram
Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Instagram
Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Instagram
New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Garner Almost Light her "Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking

2

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder

3

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

4

See Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez's Matching Rose Tattoos

5

Ryan Reynolds Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can’t Get Over" Her

Latest News

See Katy Perry's Fashion Looks From First Night of Her Vegas Residency

Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia in Adorable Dancing Video

Kourtney Kardashian Just Became Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker

Why We Have Hope for Carrie and Samantha on And Just Like That

Married at First Sight’s Ryan Breaks Silence on Clara Divorce

Meghan King Thanks Fans for Support After Cuffe Biden Owens Split

Amy Schumer Shares New Photos With Son Gene and Husband Chris Fisher