See Serena Williams Twin With Daughter Olympia in Adorable Dancing Video

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

Game, set, match...ing outfits!

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30 to share an adorable video starring none other than her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis superstar was also in the short clip captioned "My morning," but as Olympia went on to show off her sweet dance moves, even Serena had to admit that her little one was stealing the show.

"Wait, I don't need to be in the camera," she told Olympia with a smile as she backed out of the frame. "You've got too much pizzazz, man."

Making the video even more precious was the fact that the mother-daughter duo had on matching ballerina outfits with their white tops, pink skirts and thanks to an Instagram filter, identical sunglasses.

Serena and Olympia are known to often mimic each other's style, whether they're on the tennis court or red carpet. Just last month, the pair rocked matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles.