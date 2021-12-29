The New Reebok x Cardi B Collection Is Inspired by the Magic of New York City

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We always look forward to a Reebok drop from Cardi B. Her latest capsule called "Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime" is inspired by the bright lights and vibrant skyline of New York City. The rapper said, "Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I'm happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection."
The super star shared, "These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you'll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!"
The latest collection has playful materials, metallic fabrics, and color blocking that are just as lively as Cardi B's personality. You'll make a true style statement in these pieces, which are available in sizes ranging from 2XS to 4XL. There are are also some unisex pieces, shoes, and children's sizes.
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes
These Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers now have a metallic twist. We can't help obsessing over these shiny new colorways. And, they're also available in kids' sizes.
Reebok Cardi B Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Top & Thick Rib Leggings
Both of these pieces are designed with women's bodies in mind, whether you're working out or lounging around. The fitted crop top is inspired by the New York City skyline. Go for a matching look with the coordinating, ribbed leggings.
Both the crop top and the leggings are also available in plus sizes.
Reebok Cardi B Woven Satin Jacket & Cardi B Pants
This satin jacket has an incredibly functional and versatile design. You can adjust the ruching on the sleeves to switch up your look and you can go for a perfectly coordinated look with these matching utilitarian-inspired cargo pants.
Reebok Cardi B Robe
Get cozy and in this super plush robe. The french terry robe is lined with incredibly soft fleece.
If you want to shop another celebrity collab, check out Megan thee Stallion's Nike favorites.