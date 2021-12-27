Why Kanye "Ye" West Really Bought the House Across the Street From Ex Kim Kardashian

Ye is staying close to his kids.
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West recently purchased a residence located across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian's home, where she lives with their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. A source tells E! News that the DONDA performer "plans to tear [the current residence] down and rebuild."
"It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids," the source shares. "He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas."
According to the insider, the Calabasas property sits on a 1-acre lot that is "perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up."
The source adds, "It will take time to get permits and plans and he won't be able to live there for awhile. But he is excited about it and so are the kids."
E! News reached out to Ye's reps for comment and didn't hear back.
According to Dirt, Ye has been living in a Malibu beach home he purchased in September 2021.
A source recently told E! News that the rapper has been "casually" spending time with model Vinetria at his new home: "Kanye likes Vinetria's company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him."
It seems the father of four is intent on staying close to his four kids as he listed his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyo., for $11 million in October.
That being said, Ye maintains ownership of the Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Greybull, Wyo. Per the property listing, the ranch has "excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs," in addition to a helicopter pad.
As for Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, she is the full owner of the Hidden Hills mansion that she and Ye bought in 2014 where she currently lives. According to court documents obtained by E! News in October, the Skims guru paid Ye $23 million for the home after they split, with $20 million covering the property itself and $3 million for the contents inside.
A month after Kim bought out Ye, he vowed to win her back during a speech at the L.A. Mission on Nov. 24. He told the crowd of volunteers, "I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation."
He even hinted at his recent real estate purchase, saying that he has a "house right next" to their former shared home so he can be "next to my children as much as possible."