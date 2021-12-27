Penelope Disick Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation In Latest TikTok

Bye bye, brunette!
Penelope Disick is switching up her look ahead of 2022! The 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traded her brunette locks for a bright red 'do, revealing the look to her and Kourt's 2.8 million TikTok followers on Dec. 25.
The transformation video was synced to 2018's "Could've Been" by H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller, which Penelope sang along to as she went from her natural brown to the fiery red.
In a separate video, posted shortly after the original, she offered a closer look at the process, showing a professional hairstylist applying the new color while Penelope lip-synched from the animated series Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse: "It's really not that bad. It just needs a little...shaping. To the salon!"
The video commenced with Penelope washing and drying her own hair, and soon, she had her burgundy mane ready for the New Year.
In fact, Penelope mixed up her locks with a similar shade over the summer. Kourtney took to Instagram to reveal the makeover, captioning the photo with a series of fiery emojis.
These days, the duo are updating their fans on TikTok rather than IG. Since joining the app, they've shared several videos featuring Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker, Reign Disick, North West and more of the Kardashian-Jenner kiddos.
Take a look at Penelope's latest TikTok above, and for more hair transformations, keep scrolling.