See North and Chicago West, True Thompson and Penelope Disick Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok Video

These four are arguably the cutest golf cart passengers you'll ever see.
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West, 8, debuted their very own joint TikTok account on Nov. 26 and the mother-daughter duo have already shared tons of cute footage to the platform. Their latest must-see video? A quick golf cart ride featuring North alongside her younger sister, Chicago, 3, and cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson, 3.
The adorable clip, shared on Nov. 28 with the caption, "We're having so much fun," already has over 250,000 likes in less than 24 hours and garnered tons of comments from users anxiously waiting for an official "keeping with the kousins account" to be made next. One fan wrote, "This is so cute!," adding, "The kids are adorable." Another echoed that same sentiment, writing, "THE CUTEST I CANNOT."
As for Kim and North's sweet surprise of creating their own TikTok account, the duo has already managed to gain 1.7 million followers and almost 10 million likes overall over the past four days since the social media creation.
Since their first clip posted on Thanksgiving, which included a "spa day" for the two, there since been 32 uploads shared on their account so far.
@kimandnorth
We’re having so much fun? original sound - Kim and North
Their very first video, which is set to Doja Cat's song, "Need to Know," featured all the inner workings of a "spa day" for the two. The clip featured glimpses of beauty essentials, including products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin skincare brand and a quick selfie video of Kim and North lip-synching one of the singer's lyrics.
Another video shared later that day also gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at bonding time between the SKIMS founder and her oldest daughter. This clip, which featured text that read, "Me and Northie," included footage of the two striking poses, North lip-synching a lyric of Playboi Carti's song "Sky," and a short golf cart ride for just the two of them.
We're willing to bet there's more kuteness where that came from.