Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Glam Silver Dresses at Family Christmas Celebration

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson shined bright at the Kardashian-Jenner holiday gathering with their glitzy style. See their fabulous twinning moment below!

By Alyssa Morin Dec 26, 2021 9:05 PM
It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family goes above and beyond during this time of year. 

Whether their houses are filled with lavish décor or they're sleighing their annual Christmas cards, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are on another level when the holidays roll around.

Taking things up a notch this year, Khloe Kardashian was the definition of glamour as she sparkled in a sheer shimmery silver gown by Celia Kritharioti. 

Her fabulous attire wouldn't have been complete without a sweet twinning moment with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, who looked adorable in a matching silver sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The duo most certainly shined bright at a family gathering on Christmas Eve, with the 37-year-old reality TV personality sharing an Instagram photo of her and True posing together with Santa.

The Good American co-founder also posted several candid snapshots of her glitzy ensemble, writing on Instagram, "'Twas the night before Christmas."

photos
The Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021

"I've obviously been on the good list," Khloe teased in a separate post, as she wore a matching SKIMS set with True. "Look at my gift! She's my greatest blessing."

Take a look at the mother-daughter duo's fashionable Christmas Eve style and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner celebrations.

Instagram
Silver Belles!

The mother-daughter duo lit up the room in matching silver sparkly dresses at the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday party.

Instagram
Dressed the Nines

Kendall Jenner can rewear this stunning number to the Met Gala next year.

Seeing Double

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's twinning moments continue to be a gift. 

Instagram
He Came to Town

Santa stopped by to surprise the cousins, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

Instagram
Ho, Ho, Ho

Here's hoping they're on the nice list.

Instagram
Sparkle and Shine

"'Twas the night before Christmas," Khloe captioned a series of sultry shots. 

Instagram
Deck the Halls

Fa la la la la la la la la

Instagram
Hung by the Chimney With Care

Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings.

Instagram
Keep With Tradition

As she noted, Kendall's held onto this decoration since 1995.

