See Khloe Kardashian Cuddle With Daughter True Thompson Amid COVID Quarantine

Watch : Khloe Kardashian "So Over" Her Recent Battle With COVID-19

It's officially snuggling season—and Khloe Kardashian's latest video with True Thompson serves as proof.



Almost a week after the Good American founder announced that she and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19, Khloe took to Instagram on Nov. 3 to show how the two are spending their time during their quarantine. In a reel shared to the social media platform, Khloe and True are seen cuddling together in bed while watching TV.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been keeping fans in the loop when it comes to her and True's ongoing recovery, also taking to Instagram on Nov. 2 to share her feelings about her current health battle. "I am so over this!!" Khloe captioned a photo from a previous shoot, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks.



On Friday, Oct. 29, Khloe tweeted the news that she and True, 3, had tested positive for the virus, which, as she explained, would prevent her from attending some of her previously scheduled engagements.