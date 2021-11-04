Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
See Khloe Kardashian Cuddle With Daughter True Thompson Amid COVID Quarantine

Nearly a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Khloe Kardashian is sharing how she’s spending her mother-daughter bonding time with True Thompson in quarantine.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian "So Over" Her Recent Battle With COVID-19

It's officially snuggling season—and Khloe Kardashian's latest video with True Thompson serves as proof.
 
Almost a week after the Good American founder announced that she and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19, Khloe took to Instagram on Nov. 3 to show how the two are spending their time during their quarantine. In a reel shared to the social media platform, Khloe and True are seen cuddling together in bed while watching TV.
 
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been keeping fans in the loop when it comes to her and True's ongoing recovery, also taking to Instagram on Nov. 2 to share her feelings about her current health battle. "I am so over this!!" Khloe captioned a photo from a previous shoot, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks.
 
On Friday, Oct. 29, Khloe tweeted the news that she and True, 3, had tested positive for the virus, which, as she explained, would prevent her from attending some of her previously scheduled engagements.

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen," Khloe wrote at the time. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines." 
 

As fans may remember, Khloe also previously tested positive for COVID in late 2020. "Just found out that I do have corona," she shared with viewers at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

