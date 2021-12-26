John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Benjamin Appear in Heartwarming Holiday Video

Merry Christmas from the Travoltas!
On Christmas Day, John Travolta posted on his Instagram a video of himself cuddling on a bed with his children, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, and son Benjamin Travolta, 11, and one of the family's dogs, a poodle mix, and reading A Visit from St. Nicholas, a.k.a. The Night Before Christmas.
"Merry Christmas everyone," John captioned the post.
Ella replied with three red heart emojis.
On Christmas Eve, the Pulp Fiction actor shared on Instagram a video montage of more heartwarming family clips, including footage of himself and Ella on a plane and some cute moments with the dog. The actor's daughter shared the same post, writing, "Christmas is almost here and I'm still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart."
This marks the family's second Christmas without John's wife and the children's mother, Kelly Preston. The Jerry Maguire actress died at age 57 of breast cancer in July 2020. She was preceded in death by the couple's son Jett Travolta, who died at age 16 in 2009.
John last paid tribute to Kelly on Instagram in October, on what would have been her 59th birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo of his wife smiling and waving at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting their movie Gotti.
"Happy Birthday Kelly," he captioned the picture. "We miss and love you very much."
In August, on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, John talked about an earnest talk about life and death he had had with Benjamin.
"He said to me once, he said, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" the actor told Kevin. "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."
John said he told his and Kelly's son, "But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay...So let's look at life that, it's part of life, you see? You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."