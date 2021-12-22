Rachel Zegler Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Rachel Zegler because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you have been following along since the early YouTube days or if you just discovered Rachel Zegler in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, we can all agree that she is an extremely talented singer and actress who always looks amazing. Throughout her time shooting the film, Rachel admittedly wore "many layers" of makeup, which she discussed in her recent Vogue tutorial.
All of that makeup on the set means that she needed to get her skincare routine down pat, which she has. Rachel shared her entire beauty routine from start to finish, including both skincare and beauty products that she relies on every day. She even discussed the arduous process of testing out many mascaras to find a cry-proof product to wear for her big breakout role.
CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths
"The first step is usually to use some makeup-removing cleanser wipes. [I] just want to make sure that we are all clear on my skin. Lately, I have been wearing a lot of makeup because I'm doing lots of press."
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
"The next step is my cleanser, which I've been using since sophomore year of high school. I tend to use products that are for normal to oily skin because I have an oily T-zone."
This cleanser has 31,900+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Bliss Disappearing Act Toner Niacinamide PC + Pore Vanish Micro Purifying Toner
"Next, we're moving on to toner. I use this and I just put it on a [cotton] pad."
This toner decongests your pores to remove excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. The formula has niacinamide PC, which helps strengthen skin's barrier for a smoother texture day after day.
Clinique Acne Solutions Oil-Control Cleansing Mask
"Next up is this mask that I have actually been using since middle school. I put this on my forehead and my chin, which tend to be some problem areas."
This mask helps heal and prevent breakouts by going in deep to unclog pores and get rid of excess oil. In just five minutes, your skin will feel much clearer, feel smoother, and be less congested. This one has 17.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
"This mask is for breakouts and collagen. I've noticed a difference ever since I started using it."
This mask is good for anti-aging, breakouts, redness, and loss of firmness.
Lano The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
"Next up is lips. This is a really important step for me because my lips get chapped very easily. I use this superbalm that you can also use on your skin. Warm it up between your fingers before putting it on your lips. I am a lip balm fiend. I have one in every pocket, every purse, and every coat."
This works for cracked lips, dry cuticles and skin, and it even functions as a nipple cream among it's 101 different uses.
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum
"I use this every morning. This is a Vitamin C serum."
This serum protects collagen, brightens, diminishes the appearance of dark spots, and visibly firms the skin.
Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 + Pure Retinol Deep Hydration Moisturizer
"I don't like to use too much moisturizer, especially in the morning. I definitely use a little bit more at night."
This moisturizer hydrates, smooths, and balances the skin while protecting against free radicals to help prevent signs of aging.
Augustinus Bader The Face Oil
"I like to put this all over my skin."
This is a restorative, fast-absorbing face oil that melts into the skin to instantly nourish, hydrate, refine and protect. Kate Hudson uses it as well.
Supergoop! Glow Screen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
"Sunscreen is something that I think a lot of people fail to incorporate into their beauty routines. This is tinted sunscreen. It's SPF 40. I like to put it on my skin. I always wore sunscreen growing up even though my skin never burned. I was very away of the damage that the sun could do."
This sunscreen has 116.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"I use this tinted moisturizer as a foundation. The more layers you use, the more pigmented it is, but I don't really use a lot of it. I like to put it on my hand and then put a little bit on my brush."
Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills uses this too.
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow
"I use this cream eyeshadow before I put on concealer," Rachel said as she applied the eyeshadow with her fingers.
This cream eyeshadow has 145.8K "loves" from Sephora.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Under-Eye Concealer
"I like to go in with concealer under my eyes and then on any problem areas I'm having on my face."
This one has 37.8K+ "loves" from Sephora.
Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder
"I go in with blush. This is my favorite blush from Chanel. I like it because it's a more natural color. I like to put it on my cheekbones so it kind of serves as a highlight as well so it makes my face seem a little bit more narrow."
Chanel Boy de Chanel Eyebrow Pencil
"Probably the thing I get complimented the most on is my eyebrows. They are really thick. I've kept them thick my whole life. I like them thick. Something that helps me accentuate that thickness is this Chanel brow pencil. I don't fill in the whole thing, but I like to get this good line in the front. And then I just brush it through."
bareMinerals Strength Length Serum-Infused Clear Brow Gel
"I feel like anything is out of place, I go in with a bareMinerals eyebrow gel. It just helps to keep everything locked down and adds a little bit more fullness."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"I love a nude lip, so I'm gonna go in with a liner. I do overline by lip a little bit at the top."
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick
"I also go in with a lipstick."
These lipsticks are all named after celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajowsk, with matte and satin finishes. They have 68.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Nars Climax Mascara
"This is my trusty NARS mascara that I actually used on set for West Side Story. I had to do a lot of crying [in character], which meant we had to be very very careful when it came to mascara. It was very important that we found a mascara that didn't run when I cried because I cried a lot. We tried so many mascaras on the first day. I cried in all of them to see which worked best. I don't like to put too much on so it doesn't look clumpy or spider-y."
This mascara has 16.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,200+ five-star Ulta reviews.
