Amelia Hamlin Says She “Completely Lost” Her “Sense of Self” in 2021 Reflection

As the year comes to an end, Amelia Hamlin is giving one last toast to 2021.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share a unique slideshow of images from what she called the "year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true."
The collection of photos shows Hamlin living her best life throughout the past year, including her bleaching her eyebrows, posing while wearing a neon yellow ski mask, and blowing a kiss in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
In the post's caption, Hamlin explained that this was a year of major change, describing it as "the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically."
It also came with a geographic change too, as "the year that i went to new york and never left."
Hamlin ended the note with a special shout-out to everyone who made the year so special.
"thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!!" She wrote. "I LOVE U!!!!!"
To say Hamlin has had a busy year would be an understatement. In addition to walking the runway in New York Fashion Week and making a splash at London Fashion Week, the model spent most of the year with her now-ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
The couple, who began dating in October 2020, officially parted ways in September after 11 months together shortly following the release of alleged direct messages from Disick criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship while he was dating Hamlin.
"Amelia's done with Scott for now. She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time," a source told E! News at the time. "Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."
Here's to more dreams coming true in 2022!