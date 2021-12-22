Amelia Hamlin Says She “Completely Lost” Her “Sense of Self” in 2021 Reflection

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologies For Completely See-Through Look

As the year comes to an end, Amelia Hamlin is giving one last toast to 2021.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share a unique slideshow of images from what she called the "year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true."

The collection of photos shows Hamlin living her best life throughout the past year, including her bleaching her eyebrows, posing while wearing a neon yellow ski mask, and blowing a kiss in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

In the post's caption, Hamlin explained that this was a year of major change, describing it as "the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically."

It also came with a geographic change too, as "the year that i went to new york and never left."

Hamlin ended the note with a special shout-out to everyone who made the year so special.