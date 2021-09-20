Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in Completely See-Through Look

There's no doubt Amelia Hamlin is a fashion risk-taker! The model stopped by a London Fashion Week party in a head-turning ensemble made entirely of see-through netting.

Amelia Hamlin isn't afraid to show Scott Disick what he's missing. 

The 20-year-old model, who split with Scott about two weeks ago, showed off her bod in a risqué look while out in London on Sunday, Sept. 19. 

Amelia attended a London Fashion Week party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London in a see-through mesh ensemble, comprised of a halter top and slit skirt that didn't hide much of anything. 

"Free the nipple I guess," she teased on her Instagram Story, alongside a pic of her sexy outfit.

Obviously, sister Delilah Hamlin wants to raid her closet and take it for a spin, commenting, "I'll borrow this next plz." 

Other guests of the party included real-life royals (Princess Diana's nieces: Ladies Eliza, Amelia and Kitty Spencer), fellow celebrities (Lena Dunham and Courtney Love) and other famous kids (Iris Law and Lottie Moss).

Fashion months seems to be a welcome distraction for Amelia Hamlin, who told E! News in New York, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people." 

She said she was having "so much fun" and was "so grateful to be here," just days after E! News reported that she had split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, after 11 months together. When asked if she was "relaxed," Amelia laughed and noted, "I love the stress." 

Now that she's in London, she has been hitting up numerous shows and even popping some champagne. She donned a bright green suit to the Roland Mouret event on Sunday before the party, and walked in the Yuhan Wang show on Saturday. "so this is what it feels like when your dreams come true?!THANK YOU FOREVER!!!!!" she wrote of her wrap dress from the runway.

As for Scott, he's moving on with the help of a little sugar overload. This weekend, he made his first public appearance since their breakup by taking his three kids to Las Vegas, where he treated Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6 to a smorgasbord at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant.

Penelope even brought a friend: Selena Gomez's 8-year-old sister Gracie Teefey, who joined her at a table. See all the photos from their sweet vacation here.

