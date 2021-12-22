E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Drama Between the Moms Is Heating Up on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

With several girls at risk of elimination, the dance moms on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution are cracking under the pressure. Watch!

By Allison Crist Dec 22, 2021 3:00 AMTags
Mama drama.

The tween contestants competing for a spot in Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa's new kid pop group are certainly stressed about the possibility of being eliminated from Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, but they're not panicking quite yet. 

However, the same cannot be said for their moms. 

As shown in this snippet of last night's all-new episode, there were several girls at risk of going home after the group's latest performance, including Kinley and Tinie T.

"I don't feel like you put a lot of effort into this," Jessalynn told the latter. "You didn't give me anything that was super memorable or super special and you're too special of a kid to do that."

Tinie T seemed to take the critique in stride, but her mom Diana quickly came to her defense, explaining that Tinie "really, really" practiced this week and even attempted to bring a new, calmer approach.

"I understand that the 'calm' is special for you, out of the box for you," Jessalynn replied, "but for me, it was too simple."

JoJo's mom further vented her frustration in a confessional. "In the real world, every girl is not going to have a solo or a featured moment in every song, and sometimes how you handle yourself when you're not featured speaks volumes," she said. "Tinie still needs to be a team player, she needs to sing the group parts and she needs to do good in those."

Diana didn't object any further, and when the moms left the girls to practice, it wasn't her that was upset, but Kinley's mom Tracy.

Peacock

"Kinley has a smaller part that I thought she did," Tracy said while crying. "She sings a little piece of it. I think my kid killed her audition and I'm scared and I just want her to be in this group."

She then walked away and continued to cry while Angie consoled her.

The other moms weren't as sympathetic. 

"Tracy and Angie, when their kids aren't getting a part, they're like 'Boom,'" Diana said, referencing the two moms' tendency to break down even when their daughters are standing strong. "I don't think it helps."

Plus, as another mom pointed out, Kinley had a part—albeit a small one—while Tinie didn't: "The way that you're handling it, big difference."

"It's not the Kinley show that they're used to," added Kiya's mom Charity. "They're used to Kinley being number one." 

To see how the drama played out, watch the full Siwas Dance Pop Revolution episode here or on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

