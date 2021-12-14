Allow Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa to Introduce Their New Kid Pop Group, XOMG Pop

Look out, world!
JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa set out to create the next big kid pop group, and after months of searching for the perfect triple-threat tweens on the Peacock and E! series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, they've managed to do just that.
Allow E! to introduce you to XOMG Pop, the music group about to hit the road for a cross-country tour with JoJo herself: Bella Cianni Llerena, 12, Brooklynn Pitts, 11, Dallas Skye Gatson, 10, Kinley Cunningham, 10, Kiya Barczyszyn, 12, Leigha Rose Sanderson, 14 and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan, 10.
XOMG Pop has already recorded several songs and filmed two music videos since wrapping Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, and E! News caught up with its members, JoJo and Jessalynn on Dec. 10 to hear all about what's next, including their tour that kicks off in January.
"You're looking at seven little perfect kiddos that are gonna be joining me for a little bit!" JoJo said during the exclusive chat.
She continued, "They've gotten to do a few live performances, but our shows have about 10-15,000 people at them, so for these guys to get to do that this early on in their career, I'm really excited for them."
Naturally, the group is just as excited.
"Kids our age don't get to do this so we're really grateful for this opportunity," Leigha said. "We're so young and we get to go on this huge tour with JoJo...any kid would want to do that!"
Bella is especially thankful to be in XOMG Pop, as she was actually eliminated on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. It wasn't until after the show wrapped that JoJo realized she deserved a spot in the group.
"We obviously love all six of these girls, but something was missing and we knew that Bella was the piece of the puzzle that was missing," she explained. "And so we decided to bring her back and I feel like since then, our group's been complete."
Bella remembered getting the news when JoJo "randomly" called her at 11 p.m. one night.
"I was like, is this a butt dial?!" the 12-year-old recalled. "And then she called me again and I was like, oh-em-gee. I literally screamed...Sometimes I still have to pinch myself to see if it's a dream."
When Bella and the rest of XOMG Pop take off for tour, Jessalynn will be along the ride, and not just as JoJo's mom, but XOMG Pop's manager.
The mother-daughter duo is extremely close, and as JoJo revealed, they don't even find it necessary to separate their work and personal relationships.
"I think one thing that's really worked out for us well is there actually is no line," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. "There's no, 'This is when we're working,' and, 'This is when you're my mom.' It's kind of just, this is what it is and this is the situation."
JoJo added that Jessalynn has never "coddled" her, which, "I'm super, super grateful for because it's made me who I am today."
And who she is today is very busy.
"There's a billion projects that are happening behind closed doors, I can definitely guarantee that," she told E! News. "Right now for me is tour and it's also these seven kids. I've been working with them now for almost six months. That's crazy!"
Balancing everything is admittedly tough—asked how she practices self-care, JoJo joked, "What's that?"—but at the end of the day, she loves what she does.
"I take working and being happy for granted," she added. "And I learn that when I'm in rehearsals by their smiles, that every day can be a good day even if you're working."
Does that mean JoJo would be down to form another kid pop group with her mom, perhaps on a second season of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution?
As far as Jessalynn's concerned, "Never say never."
Until then, the mother-daughter duo definitely has their hands full. XOMG Pop is already dreaming of a star-studded collab, with the girls listing everyone from Little Mix to Eminem when asked their ideal pick.
Watch the girls' journey unfold on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.
You can also watch the series any time on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)