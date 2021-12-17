Kristin Davis Almost Played Monica on Friends

Watch : "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

Could we be any more shook?

On Dec. 16, Kristin Davis revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden that before she played the optimistic and bubbly Charlotte York on Sex and the City, she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller, ultimately played by Courteney Cox, on Friends.

"I think I was about one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica," Kristin shared in the interview. The actress said that she and Courteney were friends from yoga class and also that she found out her pal had gotten the part while car shopping.

Courteney invited Kristin and some other yoga class buddies to go shopping for a Porsche since she had just filmed a pilot that she was "feeling really good about," Kristin said. It ended up being the iconic series we all know and love: Friends.

The only way we can react to this news? Oh. my. god.