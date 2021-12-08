Kristin Davis Admits to Filming "Fake" Sex and the City Reboot Scenes to Throw Fans Off

Watch : Would Kristin Davis Do Another "Sex and the City" Movie?

And just like that, we're not so sure we have a grip on the next chapter of Sex and the City after all.



Ever since the HBO Max reboot began filming in the streets of NYC this summer, fans have slowly been piecing together the story. But according to Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte), there may be more—or less—than meets the eye.

On the Dec. 7 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told Kristin and co-star Cynthia Nixon that he'd heard the cast "actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent." Cynthia kept it coy, saying, "It might be true," but Kristin was more direct, telling host Stephen Colbert, "Yes, definitely."

"We want the fans to enjoy the show," Kristin explained. "I think that's the important part." Of the show's loyal returning viewers, Cynthia added, "We don't know want them to know—we don't want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand."