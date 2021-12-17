Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Hold Hands During Date Night Alongside Jay-Z

Watch : Adele Talks Having Instagram Password Revoked After THAT Picture

Adele and Rich Paul are continuing to show what it's like to be loved.



And if you need proof, look no further than the cute snapshot from the couple's latest date night out. On Dec. 16, the two attended the Thursday Night Football match between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. During their outing, the couple were joined by Jay-Z, as well as Rich's business partner, Maverick Carter.



During the game, the two were spotted by ESPN holding hands while sitting side by side in their suite. In the photo, the 33-year-old singer is seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater and layered golden hoop earrings, while the 40-year-old sports agent rocked a black varsity jacket.



As far as their date night goes, we know of one person who may been feeling just a tad bit of FOMO. LeBron James, who is also one of Rich's clients, jokingly retweeted ESPN's photo, writing, "Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele's +1s????"