See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.

In the clip, the footage played in reverse, showing Kim and North with bare faces first and then rewinding back through them cleaning the makeup off with wipes. In other videos, North showed off the prosthetics covering her mouth and the process it took to remove it all.

Since the account first launched in late November, fans have gotten a unique look into Kim's family life, notably through the eyes of her 8-year-old daughter with ex Kanye West. The youngster has shown fans footage of her pet lizards, of her and younger sister Chicago playing with dolls and of her and cousin Penelope Disick performing Katy Perry's "California Gurls."