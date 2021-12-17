Why 1,000-lb. Sisters' Amy Is Ready For Plastic Surgery

She's bringing sexy back.
An exclusive sneak peek at TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, airing Monday, Dec. 20, proves that new mom Amy is ready to get her groove back, post-baby and post-weight loss.
"I get so worn out because I'm carrying around so much excess skin," Amy explains, citing that she's currently 260 pounds. "I've been working hard to get this weight off. My ultimate goal is like 150. But now it's like, hard to lose weight. My weight is plateauing."
She continues, "I don't want to be a parent that sits on the sidelines."
Amy is looking to research a plastic surgeon who can operate on her neck, arms and breasts. Her current body makes Amy feel "unattractive." She even admits that she preferred how she looked before weight loss.
"I don't feel sexy with all this skin. I felt more confident when I was 400 pounds but I had a lot of health problems," Amy confesses.
Now she has her sights set on more than just the scale. "I want perky tits," she jokes. "I want them to look healthy and not just floppy skin flaps."
And of course there are more concerns with parenting.
"My son means the whole world to me, so I want what's best for him," Amy explains to her husband Michael. "I don't want him to struggle like me and Tammy do with our weight. I want him to be a normal, healthy weight so he don't ever have to worry about the bullies in school or anything like that."
And while baby Gage is a "bottomless pit"—which Amy points out reminds her of her sister Tammy—Amy is fearful that Gage will have a similar issue with his body image growing up.
"He eats more than I do, and it's scary because I don't want him to be 600 pounds," Amy adds. "I do not want him to be fat."
Michael assures her, "That's not going to happen."
1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.