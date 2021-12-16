Rock Out to This Bon Jovi vs. Ozzy Osbourne Showdown on Clash of the Cover Bands

The Clash of the Cover Bands contestants continue to impress!

Last night's all-new episode of the E! series pit two of the most iconic rock acts of all time against one another, and it was no surprise when the trio of judges—Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean—found themselves amazed by both.

As shown in the above snippet of Clash's final battle round, up first was Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne. They brought the house down with their rendition of "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and it was clear that the audience was especially dazzled by lead singer Boyd "Ozzy" Quinton.

"I love you all!" he shouted to the crowd, and much to his surprise, Trainor responded by yelling, "We love you back!"

On stage, the band was quickly replaced by an equally impressive group known as Slippery When Wet—The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute, and soon, the entire room was singing along to "You Give Love a Bad Name."