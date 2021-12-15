E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

O.J. Simpson Is a "Completely Free Man" After Early Release From Parole

O.J. Simpson's parole stemming from a 2007 armed robbery has officially ended. The former football star, who was acquitted of murdering his wife in 1995, served nearly nine years in prison.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 15, 2021 3:46 PMTags
LegalO.J. SimpsonCrimeCelebrities
Watch: Courtney B. Vance Recalls Hearing O.J. Simpson Verdict

O.J. Simpson is a free man. 

The former football star, who was notoriously acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in criminal court, was granted early release from parole stemming from a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas

Citing Nevada State Police, NBC News reported that Nevada's Division of Parole and Probation submitted a discharge request, and parole commissioners agreed to discharging Simpson during a Nov. 30 hearing. 

"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," his Nevada lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Associated Press

The 74-year-old father of four's parole was most recently not scheduled to end until Feb. 9, 2022, according to NBC News. E! News has reached out to Simpson's attorney for comment and has not yet heard back. 

In July 2017, Simpson was granted parole after serving nearly nine years in prison, the minimum of his 33-year sentence. He was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2017. 

photos
25 Bizarre Facts About the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial

Since 2019, Simpson has maintained an active presence on social media, often sharing updates and commentary in videos posted to Twitter.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

And though it's been more than two decades since his 1995 murder acquittal—he was later found liable for their deaths by a civil jury—the trial's legacy has endured. Kim Kardashian, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was part of Simpson's legal team, mentioned Simpson during her recent Saturday Night Live opening monologue, to mixed reviews.

"My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice," the criminal justice reform advocate and aspiring lawyer said. "It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?"

She continued, "I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don't know." 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Chris Noth Explains The Real Reason Why Carrie Didn't Call 911

2

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Prove the Resemblance Is Strong at Premiere

3
Exclusive

Would Mariah Carey Ever Challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz Battle? She Says

4
Exclusive

RHOM's Julia Lemigova on Being the First Cast Lesbian Housewife

5

Derick Dillard Accuses Jim Bob Duggar of "Manipulation" and More

Latest News

Exclusive

RHOM's Julia Lemigova on Being the First Cast Lesbian Housewife

Exclusive

Would Mariah Carey Ever Challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz Battle? She Says

Terry Bradshaw & His 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Face Off in a Horse Show

Exclusive

Kenan Thompson Reveals Christmas Plans & Favorite Part of the Holidays

Exclusive

See Todd Chrisley Get "Suckered" By Nanny Faye Into Hosting Christmas

O.J. Simpson Is a "Completely Free Man" After Early Parole Release

Kelly Clarkson Jokes She'll Be "Single Forever" Amid Divorce